Columbus 2, Nashville 0

September 19, 2020 9:48 pm
 
Nashville 0 0 0
Columbus 0 2 2

First half_None.

Second half_1, Columbus, Santos, 2 (Zardes), 50th minute; 2, Columbus, Zardes, 8 (Artur), 90th+4.

Goalies_Nashville, Joe Willis, Elliot Panicco; Columbus, Eloy Room, Andrew Tarbell.

Yellow Cards_Alashe, Columbus, 26th; Santos, Columbus, 28th; Lovitz, Nashville, 37th; Keita, Columbus, 57th; Muyl, Nashville, 71st; Godoy, Nashville, 75th.

Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Matthew Nelson, Dave Gantar. 4th Official_Calin Radosav.

___

Lineups

Nashville_Joe Willis; Alistair Johnston, Daniel Lovitz, Dave Romney, Walker Zimmerman; Anibal Godoy (Derrick Jones, 79th), Dax McCarty, Hany Mukhtar, Alex Muyl (Taylor Washington, 78th); Dominique Badji, Alan Winn (Daniel Rios, 63rd).

Columbus_Eloy Room; Harrison Afful, Aboubacar Keita, Jonathan Mensah, Milton Valenzuela; Fatai Alashe, Artur, Luis Diaz (Derrick Etienne, 76th), Youness Mokhtar (Lucas Zelarrayan, 70th), Pedro Santos (Hector Jimenez, 90th+1); Gyasi Zardes.

