Columbus plays Nashville SC after Zardes’ 2-goal game

Nashville SC (3-4-3, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew SC (7-1-3, first in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Gyasi Zardes leads Columbus into a matchup with Nashville SC after scoring two goals against Chicago.

The Crew are 7-1-2 in conference play. Zardes leads the third-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with six goals. Columbus has scored 19 goals.

Nashville SC is 2-3-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Abu Danladi paces the tenth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with one goals. Nashville SC has scored nine goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pedro Santos leads Columbus with four assists. has nine goals over the past 10 games for the Crew.

Dax McCarty has one goal and three assists for Nashville SC. has one goal over the last 10 games for Nashville SC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Columbus: 6-2-2, averaging two goals, 1.3 assists, 3.7 shots on goal and six corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Nashville SC: 3-4-3, averaging 0.9 goals, 0.7 assists, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Vito Wormgoor (injured), Lucas Zelarrayan (injured).

Nashville SC: Randall Leal (injured), Ken Tribbett (injured), Jimmy Medranda (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

