Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Columbus plays Nashville SC after Zardes’ 2-goal game

September 18, 2020 3:05 am
 
1 min read
      

Nashville SC (3-4-3, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew SC (7-1-3, first in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Gyasi Zardes leads Columbus into a matchup with Nashville SC after scoring two goals against Chicago.

The Crew are 7-1-2 in conference play. Zardes leads the third-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with six goals. Columbus has scored 19 goals.

Advertisement

Nashville SC is 2-3-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Abu Danladi paces the tenth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with one goals. Nashville SC has scored nine goals.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pedro Santos leads Columbus with four assists. has nine goals over the past 10 games for the Crew.

Dax McCarty has one goal and three assists for Nashville SC. has one goal over the last 10 games for Nashville SC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Columbus: 6-2-2, averaging two goals, 1.3 assists, 3.7 shots on goal and six corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Nashville SC: 3-4-3, averaging 0.9 goals, 0.7 assists, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Vito Wormgoor (injured), Lucas Zelarrayan (injured).

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Nashville SC: Randall Leal (injured), Ken Tribbett (injured), Jimmy Medranda (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|22 Modern Day Marine
9|23 3rd SmallSat & Space Access Summit
9|25 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Lt. Gen. Richard Clark becomes first Black head of Air Force Academy