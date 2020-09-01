Listen Live Sports

Connecticut 70, New York 65

September 1, 2020 9:22 pm
 
CONNECTICUT (70)

A.Thomas 5-12 5-6 15, Bonner 7-23 12-13 27, B.Jones 3-7 0-0 6, Charles 3-6 0-0 7, January 2-9 1-2 5, Mompremier 0-0 0-0 0, Plaisance 0-0 0-0 0, B.Holmes 0-5 0-0 0, Carson 0-3 0-0 0, Hiedeman 3-5 2-2 10. Totals 23-70 20-23 70.

NEW YORK (65)

Odom 1-2 0-0 2, Stokes 1-7 1-2 3, Zahui B 0-6 2-2 2, Clarendon 3-7 1-1 7, Kea 1-2 0-0 2, J.Holmes 0-3 0-0 0, Shook 4-4 0-0 9, Willoughby 2-5 2-2 7, J.Jones 3-8 7-10 15, Nurse 4-11 8-10 18. Totals 19-55 21-27 65.

Connecticut 18 11 23 18 70
New York 8 24 16 17 65

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 4-15 (Hiedeman 2-4, Charles 1-2, Bonner 1-6, Carson 0-2), New York 6-22 (J.Jones 2-4, Nurse 2-5, Clarendon 0-2, Zahui B 0-3, Stokes 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 42 (Bonner 12), New York 35 (Zahui B 10). Assists_Connecticut 12 (A.Thomas 4), New York 13 (Nurse, Zahui B 3). Total Fouls_Connecticut 22, New York 20.

