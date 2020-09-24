On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Connecticut 77, Las Vegas 68

By The Associated Press
September 24, 2020 11:50 pm
LAS VEGAS (68)

McCoughtry 6-17 0-0 14, Wilson 6-15 8-8 20, Swords 1-3 0-0 2, McBride 1-7 1-1 4, Robinson 5-7 0-0 11, Hamby 4-5 0-0 9, Rodgers 0-2 0-0 0, Young 3-11 2-2 8. Totals 26-67 11-11 68.

CONNECTICUT (77)

A.Thomas 10-21 3-5 23, Bonner 4-11 4-4 12, Jones 7-15 1-2 15, J.Thomas 3-13 4-4 10, January 4-11 0-0 8, Charles 2-7 0-0 5, Mompremier 1-2 0-0 2, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Hiedeman 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 32-82 12-15 77.

Las Vegas 18 14 24 12 68
Connecticut 19 19 15 24 77

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 5-14 (McCoughtry 2-3, McBride 1-4, Rodgers 0-2, Young 0-3), Connecticut 1-11 (Charles 1-4, J.Thomas 0-2, January 0-2, Bonner 0-3). Fouled Out_Las Vegas 1 (McCoughtry), Connecticut None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 42 (Wilson 12), Connecticut 42 (A.Thomas 12). Assists_Las Vegas 23 (Young 7), Connecticut 17 (J.Thomas 6). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 19, Connecticut 14.

