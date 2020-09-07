Connecticut 85, Phoenix 70

CONNECTICUT (85)

A.Thomas 8-16 6-8 22, Bonner 9-20 5-5 25, Jones 5-8 0-0 10, J.Thomas 1-1 0-0 2, January 3-6 0-0 8, Charles 2-7 1-2 6, Mompremier 2-3 0-0 4, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-2 0-0 0, Carson 0-1 0-0 0, Hiedeman 3-8 0-0 8, Holmes 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 33-75 12-15 85.

PHOENIX (70)

Turner 1-4 2-2 4, Walker-Kimbrough 1-5 0-0 3, Vaughn 4-10 1-2 9, Diggins-Smith 6-16 1-1 16, Taurasi 4-14 10-10 19, Coffey 2-4 0-0 5, Jenkins 0-0 1-2 1, Cunningham 3-5 2-2 9, Peddy 0-2 4-4 4. Totals 21-60 21-23 70.

Connecticut 24 16 17 28 — 85 Phoenix 17 17 14 22 — 70

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 7-18 (January 2-3, Hiedeman 2-4, Bonner 2-7, Charles 1-2), Phoenix 7-26 (Diggins-Smith 3-6, Coffey 1-2, Cunningham 1-2, Walker-Kimbrough 1-5, Taurasi 1-9, Peddy 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 36 (A.Thomas 9), Phoenix 32 (Turner 8). Assists_Connecticut 22 (A.Thomas 9), Phoenix 14 (Diggins-Smith 6). Total Fouls_Connecticut 19, Phoenix 15.

