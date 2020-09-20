Connecticut 87, Las Vegas 62

CONNECTICUT (87)

A.Thomas 8-14 2-2 18, Bonner 2-12 4-4 8, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, J.Thomas 13-18 2-2 31, January 1-4 0-0 3, Charles 1-3 1-1 3, Mompremier 2-4 0-2 4, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-2 0-0 2, Plaisance 0-1 0-0 0, Carson 1-1 0-0 2, Hiedeman 4-7 2-2 14. Totals 34-68 11-13 87.

LAS VEGAS (62)

McCoughtry 1-8 4-5 6, Wilson 8-15 3-4 19, Swords 0-2 0-0 0, Allen 2-5 0-0 4, McBride 2-7 0-0 4, Burdick 1-4 0-0 2, Cannon 0-2 0-0 0, Hamby 2-6 0-0 4, Robinson 2-7 2-3 6, Rodgers 0-4 0-0 0, Young 5-8 6-6 17. Totals 23-68 15-18 62.

Connecticut 14 22 28 23 — 87 Las Vegas 10 15 16 21 — 62

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 8-19 (Hiedeman 4-5, J.Thomas 3-6, January 1-2, Charles 0-2, Bonner 0-3), Las Vegas 1-14 (Allen 0-2, McCoughtry 0-2, Robinson 0-2, Rodgers 0-2, Hamby 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 39 (Bonner 8), Las Vegas 29 (Wilson 9). Assists_Connecticut 21 (A.Thomas 5), Las Vegas 14 (McCoughtry, Rodgers 3). Total Fouls_Connecticut 20, Las Vegas 11.

