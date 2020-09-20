Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Connecticut 87, Las Vegas 62

September 20, 2020 3:05 pm
 
< a min read
      

CONNECTICUT (87)

A.Thomas 8-14 2-2 18, Bonner 2-12 4-4 8, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, J.Thomas 13-18 2-2 31, January 1-4 0-0 3, Charles 1-3 1-1 3, Mompremier 2-4 0-2 4, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-2 0-0 2, Plaisance 0-1 0-0 0, Carson 1-1 0-0 2, Hiedeman 4-7 2-2 14. Totals 34-68 11-13 87.

LAS VEGAS (62)

McCoughtry 1-8 4-5 6, Wilson 8-15 3-4 19, Swords 0-2 0-0 0, Allen 2-5 0-0 4, McBride 2-7 0-0 4, Burdick 1-4 0-0 2, Cannon 0-2 0-0 0, Hamby 2-6 0-0 4, Robinson 2-7 2-3 6, Rodgers 0-4 0-0 0, Young 5-8 6-6 17. Totals 23-68 15-18 62.

Connecticut 14 22 28 23 87
Las Vegas 10 15 16 21 62

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 8-19 (Hiedeman 4-5, J.Thomas 3-6, January 1-2, Charles 0-2, Bonner 0-3), Las Vegas 1-14 (Allen 0-2, McCoughtry 0-2, Robinson 0-2, Rodgers 0-2, Hamby 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 39 (Bonner 8), Las Vegas 29 (Wilson 9). Assists_Connecticut 21 (A.Thomas 5), Las Vegas 14 (McCoughtry, Rodgers 3). Total Fouls_Connecticut 20, Las Vegas 11.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps provides relief for disabled Hurricane Laura survivor