Connecticut 94, Chicago 81

September 15, 2020 9:18 pm
 
CONNECTICUT (94)

A.Thomas 10-19 6-7 26, Bonner 4-9 13-13 23, Jones 5-9 2-2 12, J.Thomas 3-10 0-0 8, January 3-11 0-0 7, Charles 5-9 3-3 13, Mompremier 0-1 0-0 0, Hiedeman 1-2 3-4 5. Totals 31-70 27-29 94.

CHICAGO (81)

Copper 7-14 1-4 17, Hebard 2-4 0-0 4, Parker 1-4 6-6 8, Quigley 7-9 4-4 19, Vandersloot 5-10 0-0 12, Mavunga 0-0 0-0 0, Prince 1-1 0-0 3, Dolson 1-4 0-0 2, Colson 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 6-14 2-2 16. Totals 30-60 13-16 81.

Connecticut 22 19 27 26 94
Chicago 21 20 11 29 81

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 5-17 (Bonner 2-5, J.Thomas 2-5, January 1-5), Chicago 8-20 (Copper 2-4, Vandersloot 2-4, Williams 2-5, Quigley 1-3, Dolson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 40 (A.Thomas 13), Chicago 21 (Parker 8). Assists_Connecticut 22 (A.Thomas 8), Chicago 18 (Vandersloot 6). Total Fouls_Connecticut 15, Chicago 19.

