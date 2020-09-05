Listen Live Sports

Connecticut 96, Indiana 77

September 5, 2020 6:08 pm
 
CONNECTICUT (96)

A.Thomas 8-13 4-4 20, Bonner 8-17 9-9 26, Jones 9-12 2-2 20, J.Thomas 4-7 0-0 8, January 0-5 2-2 2, Charles 2-4 2-3 6, Mompremier 1-2 0-0 2, Carson 1-2 0-0 3, Hiedeman 2-6 0-0 5, Holmes 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 36-70 21-22 96.

INDIANA (77)

Burke 2-5 4-4 8, Dupree 3-8 0-0 6, Achonwa 3-6 2-2 8, Allemand 2-6 1-1 7, K.Mitchell 6-15 0-2 16, McCowan 6-10 3-3 15, Doyle 1-2 0-0 2, Smalls 1-2 0-0 3, T.Mitchell 4-8 2-2 12. Totals 28-62 12-14 77.

Connecticut 20 27 29 20 96
Indiana 16 21 21 19 77

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 3-9 (Hiedeman 1-2, Bonner 1-3, January 0-3), Indiana 9-22 (K.Mitchell 4-7, T.Mitchell 2-5, Allemand 2-6, Burke 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 33 (Bonner, Jones, Mompremier 6), Indiana 31 (McCowan 7). Assists_Connecticut 25 (J.Thomas 7), Indiana 24 (Allemand 8). Total Fouls_Connecticut 15, Indiana 15.

