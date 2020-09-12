Corbin expected to start for Washington against Atlanta

Atlanta Braves (26-19, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (17-26, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Atlanta: Ian Anderson (2-0, 2.40 ERA) Washington: Patrick Corbin (2-4, 4.34 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Atlanta will meet on Saturday.

The Nationals are 9-16 against NL East teams. The Washington offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the National League. Juan Soto leads the team with an average of .368.

The Braves are 17-14 against teams from the NL East. Atlanta has hit 80 home runs this season, second in the National League. Marcell Ozuna leads them with 14, averaging one every 12.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soto leads the Nationals with 31 RBIs and is batting .368.

Freddie Freeman leads the Braves with 26 extra base hits and is batting .335.

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (oblique), Dakota Bacus: (right flexor), Howie Kendrick: (left hamstring), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Tommy Milone: (left elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Max Fried: (spine), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (ankle), Tyler Flowers: (tricep).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

