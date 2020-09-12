Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Corbin expected to start for Washington against Atlanta

September 12, 2020 3:06 am
 
1 min read
      

Atlanta Braves (26-19, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (17-26, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Atlanta: Ian Anderson (2-0, 2.40 ERA) Washington: Patrick Corbin (2-4, 4.34 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Atlanta will meet on Saturday.

        Insight by Pega: A new Federal News Network survey examines how over the last six months, the coronavirus pandemic emphatically reminded non-IT people about the value of IT.

The Nationals are 9-16 against NL East teams. The Washington offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the National League. Juan Soto leads the team with an average of .368.

The Braves are 17-14 against teams from the NL East. Atlanta has hit 80 home runs this season, second in the National League. Marcell Ozuna leads them with 14, averaging one every 12.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soto leads the Nationals with 31 RBIs and is batting .368.

Freddie Freeman leads the Braves with 26 extra base hits and is batting .335.

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (oblique), Dakota Bacus: (right flexor), Howie Kendrick: (left hamstring), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Tommy Milone: (left elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Max Fried: (spine), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (ankle), Tyler Flowers: (tricep).

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wisconsin National Guard Black Hawk helicopters sent to California to battle wildfires