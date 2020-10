BALTIMORE (AP) — In a story September 27, 2020, about filly Swiss Skydiver running in the Preakness, The Associated Press erroneously reported she would be the first filly to run in the race since Rachel Alexandra won in 2009. Filly Ria Antonia ran in the 2014 Preakness and finished last.

