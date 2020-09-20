The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are without three starters on defense against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kansas City defensive lineman Khalen Saunders (hamstring) and Alex Okafor (hamstring) as well as cornerback Charvarius Ward (hand) are inactive. The Chiefs have won seven of the past eight games in the series against the Chargers, who play their first game in SoFi Stadium.

Arizona is missing two starters against Washington with injuries, putting center Mason Cole (hamstring) and tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) on the inactive list.

___

BALTIMORE-HOUSTON

Ravens: QB Trace McSorley, S Geno Stone, WR Chris Moore, RB Justice Hill, G Ben Bredeson and DT Justin Madubuike.

Texans: RB Duke Johnson, CB Cornell Armstrong, LB Jonathan Greenard, ILB Peter Kalambayi, T Charlie Heck and TE Pharaoh Brown.

___

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS-CHIEFS

Chiefs: CB Charvarius Ward, DE Demone Harris, DE Alex Okafor, OL Yasir Durant, TE Ricky Seals-Jones.

Chargers: WR Jason Moore, RB Justin Jackson, CB Tevaughn Campbell, OT Storm Norton, TE Donald Parham Jr., DT Cortez Broughton.

___

WASHINGTON-ARIZONA

Washington: QB Alex Smith, CB Kendall Fuller, RB Bryce Love, LB Cole Holcomb, T David Sharpe, T Saahdiq Charles, WR Isaiah Wright.

Cardinals: RB Eno Benjamin, OL Mason Cole, DL Leki Fotu, QB Brett Hundley, OL Josh Miles, TE Maxx Williams.

___

LOS ANGELES RAMS-PHILADELPHIA

Rams: RB Raymond Calais, OL Brian Allen, OL Tremayne Anchrum, WR Trishton Jackson, TE Brycen Hopkins, DL Eric Banks.

Eagles: QB Nate Sudfeld, RB Jason Huntley, WR Alshon Jeffery, DE Genard Avery, OL Sua Opeta, OL Jamon Brown.

___

SAN FRANCISCO-NEW YORK JETS

49ers: TE George Kittle, DL Dee Ford, CB Jason Verrett, OL Tom Compton, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, QB C.J. Beathard.

Jets: WR Jamison Crowder, DL Bryce Huff, CB Nate Hairston, DL Jordan Willis, QB Joe Flacco, QB James Morgan.

___

DETROIT-GREEN BAY

Lions: WR Kenny Golladay, CB Desmond Trufant, OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai, TE Hunter Bryant, DT Nicholas Williams, DE Julian Okwara.

Packers: QB Jordan Love, C Parry Nickerson, LB Randy Ramsey, OG Lane Taylor, TE Josiah Deguara, DT Kenny Clark.

___

DENVER-PITTSBURGH

Broncos: DE McTelvin Agim, LB Mark Barron, LB Anthony Chickillo, WR Tyrie Cleveland, RB Phillip Lindsay, OG Netane Muti, TE Albert Okwuegbunam.

Steelers: QB Josh Dobbs, ILB Ulysees Gilbert, G David DeCastro, DL Carlos Davis, TE Zach Gentry.

___

MINNESOTA-INDIANAPOLIS

Vikings: WR Chad Beebe, CB Cameron Dantzler, CB Harrison Hand, DE Eddie Yarbrough, OT Oli Udoh, DT James Lynch.

Colts: QB Jacob Eason, CB Rock Ya-Sin, LB E.J. Speed, DT Eli Ankou, TE Jack Doyle, WR Dezmon Patmon.

___

BUFFALO-MIAMI

Bills: QB Jake Fromm, RB T.J. Yeldon, LB Del’Shawn Phillips, Tremaine Edmunds, LB Matt Milano, G Ike Boettger, TE Lee Smith.

Dolphins: RB-WR Malcolm Perry, S Clayton Fejedelem, LB Elandon Roberts, DE Jason Strowbridge, T Adam Pankey.

___

ATLANTA-DALLAS

Falcons: CB Kendall Sheffield, DT Marlon Davidson, DE Charles Harris, RB Qadree Ollison, T John Wetzel.

Cowboys: T Tyron Smith, FS Reggie Robinson, OL Alex Light, LB Rashad Smith, QB Ben DiNucci.

___

NEW YORK GIANTS-CHICAGO BEARS

Giants: RB Wayne Gallman, DB Adrian Colbert, LB TJ Brunson, LB Carter Coughlin, OT Jackson Barton, TE Eric Tomlinson DL RJ McIntosh.

Bears: WR Ted Ginn Jr., DB Duke Shelley, LB Josh Woods, OL Arlington Hambright, WR Riley Ridley, LB Trevis Gipson.

___

JACKSONVILLE-TENNESSEE

Jaguars: QB Jake Luton, WR Dede Westbrook, CB Josiah Scott, CB Luq Barcoo, DT Doug Costin, TE Tyler Davis.

Titans: WR A.J. Brown, RB Darrynton Evans, OLB Vic Beasley Jr., OLB Derick Roberson, G/C Jamil Douglas, TE Geoff Swaim, DT Isaiah Mack.

___

CAROLINA-TAMPA BAY

Panthers: QB Will Greer, G Dennis Daley, DE Yetur Gross-Matos, DE Shareef Miller, DT Kawann Short, CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver.

Buccaneers: DL Khalil Davis, OLB Cam Gill, WR Chris Godwin, QB Ryan Griffin, WR Tyler Johnson, CB Parnell Motley, G Aaron Stinnie.

___

