Cubs plan to activate P Quintana for start against Pirates

September 21, 2020 7:31 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — José Quintana is back in time to help the Chicago Cubs’ playoff push.

The NL Central-leading Cubs plan to activate the left-hander on Tuesday and start him against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Injuries have dogged Quintana for much of the season. He’s appeared in just two games, both out of the bullpen, thanks to issues with his left thumb and a lat problem.

Quintana recently completed a 35-pitch session off the mound and Cubs manager David Ross said he plans to give Quintana “a little bit of a leash” in his first start since last Sept. 26.

There’s a chance Quintana could get another opportunity to pitch when the Cubs wrap up the regular season with a three-game series at the rival Chicago White Sox this weekend.

The 31-year-old Quintana is 83-77 with a 3.73 ERA, including a 33-23 record with a 4.26 ERA since being traded from the White Sox to the Cubs in July 2017.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

