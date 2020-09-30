Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Cubs put C Phegley, INF Vargas on playoff roster

September 30, 2020 11:45 am
 
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs put catcher Josh Phegley and infielder Ildemaro Vargas on their roster for their NL wild-card series against the Miami Marlins.

First-year manager David Ross had Willson Contreras and Victor Caratini in his starting lineup for Game 1 on Wednesday, so the addition of Phegley gives him a third catcher in case of injury. Left-hander Josh Osich was designated for assignment to make room for Phegley on the 40-man roster.

Vargas, who was claimed off waivers from Minnesota on Sept. 5, was activated from the 10-day injured list after missing the last part of the season with a right hamstring strain.

The Marlins had infielder Lewin Díaz, left-hander Braxton Garrett and right-hander Nick Neidert on their roster for their first playoff appearance since they won the World Series in 2003. Pitchers José Ureña, Nick Vincent and Dan Castrano were transferred to the team’s taxi squad.

Advertisement

Ureña broke his right forearm when he was hit by a line drive Sunday against the New York Yankees.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First female to command Missouri National Guard's infantry rifle unit