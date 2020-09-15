Listen Live Sports

Curtiss expected to start as Tampa Bay hosts Washington

September 15, 2020 3:06 am
 
1 min read
      

Washington Nationals (17-28, fifth in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (30-17, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Washington: Anibal Sanchez (2-4, 6.34 ERA) Tampa Bay: John Curtiss (3-0, 1.53 ERA)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals head to play the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

The Rays are 16-8 on their home turf. Tampa Bay’s team on-base percentage of .329 is eighth in the majors. Yandy Diaz leads the lineup with an OBP of .423.

The Nationals are 8-12 on the road. Washington ranks seventh in the MLB in hitting with a .264 batting average, Juan Soto leads the team with an average of .354.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads the Rays with 40 hits and is batting .282.

Trea Turner leads the Nationals with 64 hits and has 28 RBIs.

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Yandy Diaz: (hamstring), Ji-Man Choi: (hamstring), Mike Zunino: (oblique).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Tanner Rainey: (forearm), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (oblique), Dakota Bacus: (right flexor), Howie Kendrick: (left hamstring), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

