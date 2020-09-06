Listen Live Sports

Czechs name new squad for Scotland game after outbreak

September 6, 2020 6:32 pm
 
PRAGUE (AP) — Hit by a coronavirus outbreak, the Czech Republic named a new squad Sunday for its next Nations League game with only two of the 23 having played for the national team before.

The Czechs host Scotland in League B on Monday in Olomouc after they beat neighbor Slovakia 3-1 in Bratislava despite being hit by a coronavirus outbreak in the team camp. Two staff members tested positive, one of them just hours before Friday’s game against Slovakia.

Regular members of the national squad, and coach Jaroslav Silhavy, were quarantined afterward.

All 23 players in the new Czech squad play in the domestic league. Roman Hubnik, a 36-year-old defender who retired from the national team in 2016, will captain the team.

David Holoubek, coach of the under-18 Czech national team, will be in charge on Monday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

