D.C. United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

|D.C. United
|0
|1
|—
|1
|New York Red Bulls
|0
|0
|—
|0
First half_None.
Second half_1, D.C. United, Sorga, 1, 90th+10 minute.
Goalies_D.C. United, Chris Seitz, Earl Edwards Jr; New York Red Bulls, Ryan Meara, David Jensen.
Yellow Cards_Brillant, D.C. United, 8th; Abu, D.C. United, 51st; Tarek, New York Red Bulls, 88th.
Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown, Brian Dunn, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Matthew Thompson.
___
Lineups
D.C. United_Chris Seitz; Frederic Brillant, Joseph Mora, Donovan Pines; Mohammed Abu (Moses Nyeman, 78th), Yamil Asad, Julian Gressel, Junior Moreno, Kevin Paredes (Oniel Fisher, 72nd), Ulises Segura (Griffin Yow, 90th+1); Ola Kamara (Erik Sorga, 90th).
New York Red Bulls_Ryan Meara; Kyle Duncan, Aaron Long (Amro Tarek, 67th), Sean Nealis, Jason Pendant; Sean Davis (Cristian Casseres Jr, 71st), Omir Fernandez (Ben Mines, 65th), Kaku, Daniel Royer (Florian Valot, 79th), Marc Rzatkowski; Tom Barlow (Mathias Jorgensen, 66th).
