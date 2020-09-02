Listen Live Sports

D.C. United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

September 2, 2020 9:49 pm
 
D.C. United 0 1 1
New York Red Bulls 0 0 0

First half_None.

Second half_1, D.C. United, Sorga, 1, 90th+10 minute.

Goalies_D.C. United, Chris Seitz, Earl Edwards Jr; New York Red Bulls, Ryan Meara, David Jensen.

Yellow Cards_Brillant, D.C. United, 8th; Abu, D.C. United, 51st; Tarek, New York Red Bulls, 88th.

Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown, Brian Dunn, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Matthew Thompson.

Lineups

D.C. United_Chris Seitz; Frederic Brillant, Joseph Mora, Donovan Pines; Mohammed Abu (Moses Nyeman, 78th), Yamil Asad, Julian Gressel, Junior Moreno, Kevin Paredes (Oniel Fisher, 72nd), Ulises Segura (Griffin Yow, 90th+1); Ola Kamara (Erik Sorga, 90th).

New York Red Bulls_Ryan Meara; Kyle Duncan, Aaron Long (Amro Tarek, 67th), Sean Nealis, Jason Pendant; Sean Davis (Cristian Casseres Jr, 71st), Omir Fernandez (Ben Mines, 65th), Kaku, Daniel Royer (Florian Valot, 79th), Marc Rzatkowski; Tom Barlow (Mathias Jorgensen, 66th).

