Dallas 40, Atlanta 39

September 20, 2020 4:42 pm
 
Atlanta 20 9 0 10 39
Dallas 0 10 14 16 40

First Quarter

Atl_Ridley 22 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 10:58.

Atl_Hurst 42 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 7:37.

Atl_FG Koo 42, 4:26.

Atl_FG Koo 27, 1:06.

Second Quarter

Dal_Elliott 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 12:09.

Atl_Ridley 3 pass from Ryan (pass failed), 5:58.

Dal_FG Zuerlein 33, 1:46.

Atl_FG Koo 41, :02.

Third Quarter

Dal_Prescott 2 run (Zuerlein kick), 12:23.

Dal_Prescott 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 4:14.

Fourth Quarter

Atl_Gage 8 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 14:23.

Atl_FG Koo 32, 7:57.

Dal_Schultz 10 pass from Prescott (run failed), 4:57.

Dal_Prescott 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 1:49.

Dal_FG Zuerlein 46, :00.

A_21,708.

___

Atl Dal
First downs 22 33
Total Net Yards 380 570
Rushes-yards 34-113 31-125
Passing 267 445
Punt Returns 0-0 1-3
Kickoff Returns 3-62 5-106
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 24-37-0 34-49-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-6 1-5
Punts 4-39.5 1-43.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 4-3
Penalties-Yards 8-51 7-75
Time of Possession 33:48 26:12

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Atlanta, Gurley 21-61, I.Smith 5-20, Ryan 4-16, Hill 3-14, K.Smith 1-2. Dallas, Elliott 22-89, Prescott 5-18, Lamb 1-9, Pollard 2-6, Thompson 1-3.

PASSING_Atlanta, Ryan 24-36-0-273, Gage 0-1-0-0. Dallas, Prescott 34-47-0-450, Dalton 0-1-0-0, Jones 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Atlanta, Ridley 7-109, Gage 6-46, Hurst 5-72, J.Jones 2-24, Hill 2-11, Zaccheaus 1-10, K.Smith 1-1. Dallas, Schultz 9-88, Lamb 6-106, Cooper 6-100, Elliott 6-33, Gallup 2-58, Bell 2-34, Brown 2-28, Pollard 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

