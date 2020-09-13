Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Dallas 82, New York 79

September 13, 2020 2:13 pm
 
< a min read
      

DALLAS (82)

Mabrey 9-19 0-0 24, Samuelson 1-7 0-0 3, Alarie 3-6 0-0 6, Harris 4-12 1-2 10, Ogunbowale 8-20 9-10 26, Thornton 0-3 5-6 5, Gustafson 2-3 4-4 8. Totals 27-70 19-22 82.

NEW YORK (79)

Odom 10-12 0-0 20, Zahui B 5-8 3-5 13, Stokes 2-7 0-0 4, Jones 8-14 3-3 21, Nurse 4-15 3-5 12, Holmes 1-1 0-0 2, Shook 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Willoughby 0-4 3-4 3, Kea 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 32-67 12-17 79.

Dallas 23 18 22 19 82
New York 17 19 31 12 79

3-Point Goals_Dallas 9-36 (Mabrey 6-11, Harris 1-6, Samuelson 1-6, Ogunbowale 1-9, Thornton 0-3), New York 3-19 (Jones 2-3, Nurse 1-6, Kea 0-2, Stokes 0-2, Willoughby 0-2, Zahui B 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 35 (Thornton 10), New York 34 (Zahui B 10). Assists_Dallas 14 (Harris 5), New York 18 (Nurse 7). Total Fouls_Dallas 16, New York 21.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrews ready to support Hurricane Sally recovery effort