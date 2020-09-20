Listen Live Sports

Darvish expected to start for the Cubs against the Twins

September 20, 2020 2:27 am
 
< a min read
      

Minnesota Twins (32-22, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (31-21, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Minnesota: Jose Berrios (4-3, 4.15 ERA) Chicago: Yu Darvish (7-2, 1.86 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins head to play the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

The Cubs are 19-13 on their home turf. The Chicago pitching staff averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, Yu Darvish leads them with a mark of 11.3.

The Twins are 11-17 on the road. Minnesota has hit 84 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Nelson Cruz leads the club with 16, averaging one every 10.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 24 extra base hits and is batting .269.

Jorge Polanco is second on the Twins with 50 hits and has 19 RBIs.

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Jose Quintana: (left lat), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (finger), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Brent Rooker: (right forearm), Luis Arraez: (knee), Nelson Cruz: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

