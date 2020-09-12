Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Dax McCarty leads Nashville SC over Atlanta United 4-2

September 12, 2020 11:08 pm
 
< a min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dax McCarty had a goal and three assists and Nashville SC stretched its unbeaten streak to four with a 4-2 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday night.

Expansion Nashville (3-4-3) beat Atlanta (3-6-2) for the first time in three matches.

On the match’s first corner kick, Dominique Badji tapped in McCarty’s header in the first minute.

Jeff Larentowicz tied it on a header iin the 19th minute before Nashville scored the next three goals.

Advertisement

Hany Mukhtar scored his first goal with Nashville with assists from McCarty and Badji in the 29th minute. McCarty scored on header from the center of the 6-yard box in the 36th.

        Insight by Tanium: A new Federal News Network survey reports that IT and cyber executives say technology risk management is a balancing act of cybersecurity, mission and personnel.

In the second half, Abu Danladi scored in the 57th with an assist from McCarty. George Bello scored for Atlanta in the 61st.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wisconsin National Guard Black Hawk helicopters sent to California to battle wildfires