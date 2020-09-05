Listen Live Sports

Derby Winningest Trainers

September 5, 2020
 
Winningest trainers in the Kentucky Derby:

6 — Ben Jones (1938-52, starters-1-2-3: 11-6-2-1) — 1938 Lawrin, 1941 Wirlaway, 1944 Pensive, 1948 Citation, 1949 Ponder, 1952 Hill Gail.

6 — Bob Baffert (1996-2018, 28-5-3-3) — 1997 Silver Charm, 1998 Real Quiet, 2002 War Emblem, 2015 American Pharoah, 2018 Justify.

4 — Dick Thompson (1920-37, 26-4-3-1) — 1921 Behave Yourself, 1926 Bubbling Over, 1932 Burgoo King, 1933 Brokers Tip.

4 — D. Wayne Lukas (1981-2018, 49-4-1-5) — 1988 Winning Colors, 1995 Thunder Gulch, 1996 Grindstone, 1999 Charismatic.

3 — Jim Fitzsimmons (1930-57, 11-3-1-0) — 1930 Gallant Fox, 1935 Omaha, 1939 Johnstown.

3 — Max Hirsh (1915-51, 14-3-0-2) — 1936 Bold Venture, 1946 Assault, 1950 Middlegroud.

