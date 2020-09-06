Detroit 10, Minnesota 8

|Detroit
|Minnesota
|Totals
|42
|10
|17
|10
|
|Totals
|39
|8
|13
|8
|
|Reyes cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Polanco ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Arraez 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Cabrera dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Sanó 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Candelario 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Castro ss
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|Rooker dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Bonifacio lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Wade Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Demeritte rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cave cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Greiner c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Adrianza 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Alcántara 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Astudillo c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Stewart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donaldson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Paredes 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jeffers c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|011
|003
|230
|—
|10
|Minnesota
|002
|041
|010
|—
|8
E_R.Hill (1), Wade Jr. (1). DP_Detroit 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Detroit 7, Minnesota 10. 2B_Bonifacio (2), Candelario (7), Schoop (4), Adrianza (4), Polanco (6), Arraez (5), Rooker (1). 3B_Schoop (2). HR_Alcántara (1), Castro (3), Greiner (3), Rosario (9). SB_Reyes (6), Adrianza (1).
|Detroit
|Mize
|4
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|3
|García
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Schreiber
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Funkhouser W,1-1
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Garcia S,1-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|R.Hill
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|5
|May
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Duffey BS,0-1
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Romo L,1-2
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Smeltzer
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
Mize pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
HBP_R.Hill (Demeritte). WP_R.Hill, May.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:43.
