Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Detroit 10, Minnesota 8

September 6, 2020 6:07 pm
 
< a min read
      
Detroit Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 10 17 10 Totals 39 8 13 8
Reyes cf 4 1 2 0 Polanco ss 5 1 2 0
Schoop 2b 5 2 2 1 Arraez 2b 5 2 2 1
Cabrera dh 5 1 2 1 Sanó 1b 3 1 0 0
Candelario 1b 5 1 3 1 Rosario lf 4 1 2 2
Castro ss 5 1 2 3 Rooker dh 5 1 1 2
Bonifacio lf 5 2 2 0 Wade Jr. rf 4 0 1 0
Demeritte rf 4 0 1 1 Cave cf 4 1 2 1
Greiner c 5 1 2 2 Adrianza 3b 4 1 2 0
Alcántara 3b 3 1 1 1 Astudillo c 3 0 1 2
Stewart ph 1 0 0 0 Donaldson ph 1 0 0 0
Paredes 3b 0 0 0 0 Jeffers c 1 0 0 0
Detroit 011 003 230 10
Minnesota 002 041 010 8

E_R.Hill (1), Wade Jr. (1). DP_Detroit 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Detroit 7, Minnesota 10. 2B_Bonifacio (2), Candelario (7), Schoop (4), Adrianza (4), Polanco (6), Arraez (5), Rooker (1). 3B_Schoop (2). HR_Alcántara (1), Castro (3), Greiner (3), Rosario (9). SB_Reyes (6), Adrianza (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Mize 4 5 3 3 2 3
García 2-3 3 3 3 2 0
Schreiber 1 1-3 3 1 1 1 2
Funkhouser W,1-1 2 1 1 1 1 2
Garcia S,1-2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Minnesota
R.Hill 5 6 2 2 0 5
May 2-3 4 3 3 0 1
Duffey BS,0-1 1 1-3 3 2 1 0 3
Romo L,1-2 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Smeltzer 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1

Mize pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

HBP_R.Hill (Demeritte). WP_R.Hill, May.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:43.

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: U.S Army, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and CBP address the components that make up a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DARPA completes key milestone on hypersonic air-breathing weapons program