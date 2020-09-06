Detroit 10, Minnesota 8

Detroit Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 42 10 17 10 Totals 39 8 13 8 Reyes cf 4 1 2 0 Polanco ss 5 1 2 0 Schoop 2b 5 2 2 1 Arraez 2b 5 2 2 1 Cabrera dh 5 1 2 1 Sanó 1b 3 1 0 0 Candelario 1b 5 1 3 1 Rosario lf 4 1 2 2 Castro ss 5 1 2 3 Rooker dh 5 1 1 2 Bonifacio lf 5 2 2 0 Wade Jr. rf 4 0 1 0 Demeritte rf 4 0 1 1 Cave cf 4 1 2 1 Greiner c 5 1 2 2 Adrianza 3b 4 1 2 0 Alcántara 3b 3 1 1 1 Astudillo c 3 0 1 2 Stewart ph 1 0 0 0 Donaldson ph 1 0 0 0 Paredes 3b 0 0 0 0 Jeffers c 1 0 0 0

Detroit 011 003 230 — 10 Minnesota 002 041 010 — 8

E_R.Hill (1), Wade Jr. (1). DP_Detroit 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Detroit 7, Minnesota 10. 2B_Bonifacio (2), Candelario (7), Schoop (4), Adrianza (4), Polanco (6), Arraez (5), Rooker (1). 3B_Schoop (2). HR_Alcántara (1), Castro (3), Greiner (3), Rosario (9). SB_Reyes (6), Adrianza (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Mize 4 5 3 3 2 3 García 2-3 3 3 3 2 0 Schreiber 1 1-3 3 1 1 1 2 Funkhouser W,1-1 2 1 1 1 1 2 Garcia S,1-2 1 1 0 0 0 0

Minnesota R.Hill 5 6 2 2 0 5 May 2-3 4 3 3 0 1 Duffey BS,0-1 1 1-3 3 2 1 0 3 Romo L,1-2 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Smeltzer 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1

Mize pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

HBP_R.Hill (Demeritte). WP_R.Hill, May.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:43.

