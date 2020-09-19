Listen Live Sports

Detroit 5, Cleveland 2

September 19, 2020 9:27 pm
 
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 8 2 0 12
Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .272
Hernández 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .275
Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .280
Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .190
F.Reyes dh 4 0 2 0 0 2 .283
Naquin rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246
R.Pérez c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .165
Naylor lf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .182
a-Luplow ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .169
Mercado cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .137
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 5 10 5 7 7
V.Reyes cf 4 0 2 1 1 1 .290
W.Castro ss 4 0 0 1 0 2 .333
Candelario 1b 3 1 0 0 2 2 .312
H.Castro dh 3 0 2 1 1 0 .314
1-D.Hill pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000
Bonifacio lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .234
Goodrum 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .182
Haase c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .333
Cameron rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .125
Paredes 3b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .200
b-Cabrera ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .232
2-Alcántara pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .105
Cleveland 002 000 000_2 8 0
Detroit 100 000 04x_5 10 0

a-struck out for Naylor in the 7th. b-walked for Paredes in the 8th.

1-ran for H.Castro in the 8th. 2-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.

LOB_Cleveland 5, Detroit 10. 2B_Ramírez (10), F.Reyes (10), Lindor (12), H.Castro (4). RBIs_Ramírez 2 (34), H.Castro (2), Haase (1), Cameron (3), V.Reyes (14), W.Castro (18). SB_V.Reyes (7). CS_V.Reyes (2). SF_W.Castro.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Santana, Luplow); Detroit 5 (Goodrum, W.Castro 2, Candelario). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 10; Detroit 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Naquin. LIDP_Ramírez. GIDP_H.Castro.

DP_Cleveland 2 (R.Pérez, Lindor, R.Pérez; Hernández, Lindor, Santana); Detroit 1 (Candelario).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McKenzie 4 6 1 1 3 3 79 3.68
Quantrill 2 1 0 0 1 1 32 2.35
Wittgren, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.05
Maton, L, 2-3, BS, 0-1 1-3 3 4 4 2 1 28 4.91
C.Hill 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 3.45
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Turnbull 6 5 2 2 0 7 87 3.83
Norris 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 25 3.28
Cisnero, W, 3-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.38
Garcia, S, 3-4 1 1 0 0 0 3 11 1.35

Inherited runners-scored_C.Hill 3-2, Norris 1-0, Cisnero 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:00.

