Detroit 5, Cleveland 2

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|0
|12
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.280
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|F.Reyes dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|R.Pérez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.165
|Naylor lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|a-Luplow ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|Mercado cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.137
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|10
|5
|7
|7
|
|V.Reyes cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.290
|W.Castro ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.333
|Candelario 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.312
|H.Castro dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.314
|1-D.Hill pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bonifacio lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Haase c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Cameron rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.125
|Paredes 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|b-Cabrera ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|2-Alcántara pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.105
|Cleveland
|002
|000
|000_2
|8
|0
|Detroit
|100
|000
|04x_5
|10
|0
a-struck out for Naylor in the 7th. b-walked for Paredes in the 8th.
1-ran for H.Castro in the 8th. 2-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.
LOB_Cleveland 5, Detroit 10. 2B_Ramírez (10), F.Reyes (10), Lindor (12), H.Castro (4). RBIs_Ramírez 2 (34), H.Castro (2), Haase (1), Cameron (3), V.Reyes (14), W.Castro (18). SB_V.Reyes (7). CS_V.Reyes (2). SF_W.Castro.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Santana, Luplow); Detroit 5 (Goodrum, W.Castro 2, Candelario). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 10; Detroit 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Naquin. LIDP_Ramírez. GIDP_H.Castro.
DP_Cleveland 2 (R.Pérez, Lindor, R.Pérez; Hernández, Lindor, Santana); Detroit 1 (Candelario).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKenzie
|4
|
|6
|1
|1
|3
|3
|79
|3.68
|Quantrill
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|32
|2.35
|Wittgren, H, 9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.05
|Maton, L, 2-3, BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|1
|28
|4.91
|C.Hill
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|3.45
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Turnbull
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|7
|87
|3.83
|Norris
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|3.28
|Cisnero, W, 3-3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.38
|Garcia, S, 3-4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|1.35
Inherited runners-scored_C.Hill 3-2, Norris 1-0, Cisnero 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:00.
