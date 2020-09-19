Detroit 5, Cleveland 2

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 8 2 0 12 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .272 Hernández 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .275 Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .280 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .190 F.Reyes dh 4 0 2 0 0 2 .283 Naquin rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246 R.Pérez c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .165 Naylor lf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .182 a-Luplow ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .169 Mercado cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .137

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 10 5 7 7 V.Reyes cf 4 0 2 1 1 1 .290 W.Castro ss 4 0 0 1 0 2 .333 Candelario 1b 3 1 0 0 2 2 .312 H.Castro dh 3 0 2 1 1 0 .314 1-D.Hill pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000 Bonifacio lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .234 Goodrum 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .182 Haase c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .333 Cameron rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .125 Paredes 3b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .200 b-Cabrera ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .232 2-Alcántara pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .105

Cleveland 002 000 000_2 8 0 Detroit 100 000 04x_5 10 0

a-struck out for Naylor in the 7th. b-walked for Paredes in the 8th.

1-ran for H.Castro in the 8th. 2-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.

LOB_Cleveland 5, Detroit 10. 2B_Ramírez (10), F.Reyes (10), Lindor (12), H.Castro (4). RBIs_Ramírez 2 (34), H.Castro (2), Haase (1), Cameron (3), V.Reyes (14), W.Castro (18). SB_V.Reyes (7). CS_V.Reyes (2). SF_W.Castro.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Santana, Luplow); Detroit 5 (Goodrum, W.Castro 2, Candelario). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 10; Detroit 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Naquin. LIDP_Ramírez. GIDP_H.Castro.

DP_Cleveland 2 (R.Pérez, Lindor, R.Pérez; Hernández, Lindor, Santana); Detroit 1 (Candelario).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McKenzie 4 6 1 1 3 3 79 3.68 Quantrill 2 1 0 0 1 1 32 2.35 Wittgren, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.05 Maton, L, 2-3, BS, 0-1 1-3 3 4 4 2 1 28 4.91 C.Hill 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 3.45

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Turnbull 6 5 2 2 0 7 87 3.83 Norris 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 25 3.28 Cisnero, W, 3-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.38 Garcia, S, 3-4 1 1 0 0 0 3 11 1.35

Inherited runners-scored_C.Hill 3-2, Norris 1-0, Cisnero 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:00.

