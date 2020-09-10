Detroit 6, St. Louis 3

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|6
|11
|6
|
|Totals
|27
|3
|8
|3
|
|V.Reyes cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Edman rf-3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|M.Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hill pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|B.Miller dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Candelario 1b
|3
|1
|3
|3
|
|DeJong ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Castro ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|O’Neill lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bonifacio lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Carpenter 3b
|2
|0
|2
|2
|
|Cameron rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Greiner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wieters c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alcántara 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|000
|001
|5
|—
|6
|St. Louis
|010
|110
|0
|—
|3
E_Alcántara (1), Bader (2). DP_Detroit 2, St. Louis 2. LOB_Detroit 7, St. Louis 6. 2B_Carpenter (4), Wieters (1). HR_Candelario (7), Bonifacio (2), Edman (4).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zimmermann
|3
|
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Alexander
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Cisnero W,2-2
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Garcia S,2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gomber
|3
|
|5
|0
|0
|1
|6
|A.Reyes
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|G.Cabrera H,2
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Gant H,6
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gallegos L,1-2
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Helsley BS,0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
Gomber pitched to 2 batters in the 4th, Gallegos pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Laz Diaz; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Paul Clemons.
T_2:40.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.