Detroit 6, St. Louis 3

September 10, 2020 5:08 pm
 
< a min read
      
Detroit St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 6 11 6 Totals 27 3 8 3
V.Reyes cf 4 1 3 0 Wong 2b 4 0 1 0
Schoop 2b 4 1 1 1 Edman rf-3b 3 1 2 1
M.Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 0 0
Hill pr-dh 0 1 0 0 B.Miller dh 3 0 1 0
Candelario 1b 3 1 3 3 DeJong ss 2 2 1 0
Castro ss 3 0 1 0 O’Neill lf 3 0 0 0
Bonifacio lf 4 1 3 2 Carpenter 3b 2 0 2 2
Cameron rf 4 0 0 0 Thomas rf 1 0 0 0
Greiner c 3 0 0 0 Wieters c 3 0 1 0
Alcántara 3b 2 1 0 0 Bader cf 3 0 0 0
Detroit 000 001 5 6
St. Louis 010 110 0 3

E_Alcántara (1), Bader (2). DP_Detroit 2, St. Louis 2. LOB_Detroit 7, St. Louis 6. 2B_Carpenter (4), Wieters (1). HR_Candelario (7), Bonifacio (2), Edman (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Zimmermann 3 4 1 0 1 2
Alexander 1 2-3 3 2 2 2 2
Cisnero W,2-2 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Garcia S,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 0
St. Louis
Gomber 3 5 0 0 1 6
A.Reyes 2 1 0 0 0 2
G.Cabrera H,2 1-3 1 1 1 1 0
Gant H,6 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Gallegos L,1-2 0 2 3 3 1 0
Helsley BS,0-1 1 2 2 2 1 0

Gomber pitched to 2 batters in the 4th, Gallegos pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Laz Diaz; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Paul Clemons.

T_2:40.

