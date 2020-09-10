Detroit 6, St. Louis 3

Detroit St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 6 11 6 Totals 27 3 8 3 V.Reyes cf 4 1 3 0 Wong 2b 4 0 1 0 Schoop 2b 4 1 1 1 Edman rf-3b 3 1 2 1 M.Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 0 0 Hill pr-dh 0 1 0 0 B.Miller dh 3 0 1 0 Candelario 1b 3 1 3 3 DeJong ss 2 2 1 0 Castro ss 3 0 1 0 O’Neill lf 3 0 0 0 Bonifacio lf 4 1 3 2 Carpenter 3b 2 0 2 2 Cameron rf 4 0 0 0 Thomas rf 1 0 0 0 Greiner c 3 0 0 0 Wieters c 3 0 1 0 Alcántara 3b 2 1 0 0 Bader cf 3 0 0 0

Detroit 000 001 5 — 6 St. Louis 010 110 0 — 3

E_Alcántara (1), Bader (2). DP_Detroit 2, St. Louis 2. LOB_Detroit 7, St. Louis 6. 2B_Carpenter (4), Wieters (1). HR_Candelario (7), Bonifacio (2), Edman (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Zimmermann 3 4 1 0 1 2 Alexander 1 2-3 3 2 2 2 2 Cisnero W,2-2 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Garcia S,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 0

St. Louis Gomber 3 5 0 0 1 6 A.Reyes 2 1 0 0 0 2 G.Cabrera H,2 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 Gant H,6 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Gallegos L,1-2 0 2 3 3 1 0 Helsley BS,0-1 1 2 2 2 1 0

Gomber pitched to 2 batters in the 4th, Gallegos pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Laz Diaz; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Paul Clemons.

T_2:40.

