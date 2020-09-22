Detroit Tigers to visit the Minnesota Twins

Detroit Tigers (22-30, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (33-22, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Detroit will play on Tuesday.

The Twins are 21-17 against teams from the AL Central. Minnesota has hit 85 home runs this season, sixth in the MLB. Nelson Cruz leads the club with 16, averaging one every 10.9 at-bats.

The Tigers are 11-23 against AL Central Division opponents. Detroit hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .303 this season, led by Jeimer Candelario with a mark of .371.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Sano is second on the Twins with 13 home runs and has 25 RBIs.

Candelario leads the Tigers with 28 RBIs and is batting .307.

INJURIES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (finger), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Brent Rooker: (right forearm), Luis Arraez: (knee), Nelson Cruz: (knee).

Tigers: Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), JaCoby Jones: (left hand), Jonathan Schoop: (wrist), C.J. Cron: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

