DeWanna Bonner scores 26 points, Sun beat Fever 96-77

September 5, 2020 6:32 pm
 
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 26 points and Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones added 20 each to lead the Connecticut Sun to a 96-77 victory over the Indiana Fever on Saturday.

The three combined to shoot 25 of 42 for nearly 60% and the Sun (9-10) strengthened their hold on the seventh of eight WNBA playoff berths with three games remaining.

Alyssa Thomas and Jasmine Thomas, who had seven assists, were back in the starting lineup after missing a 93-78 loss to Las Vegas on Thursday because of injuries.

The Sun closed the third quarter with a 17-8 run — with seven points from Bonner and six from Jones — to take a 76-58 lead.

Indiana (5-14) has lost seven straight.

Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 16 points, Teaira McCowan added 15 and Tiffany Mitchell 12. Indiana had 19 turnovers.

The Associated Press

