Dodgers starter May hit on foot by grounder, exits early

September 10, 2020 10:43 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May left Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks after just one inning after he was hit on the left foot by a sharp grounder.

Diamondbacks leadoff man Josh Rojas hit a hard grounder that ricocheted off the inside of May’s left foot for a single. May limped around for a few minutes and manager Dave Roberts and a trainer came out to check on the right-hander, but he stayed in the game and didn’t allow a run.

May came out for the second inning but in the middle of his warm-up pitches, Roberts and the trainer returned to the mound. After a brief conversation, they took the pitcher out of the game.

May has been one of the Dodgers’ best pitchers this year with a 1-1 record and 2.88 ERA in eight starts before Thursday. He was replaced by left-hander Victor Gonzalez.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

