On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Dolphins’ Tagovailoa misses practice because of illness

By The Associated Press
September 30, 2020 9:38 am
< a min read
      

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed practice Wednesday because of an illness that wasn’t related to the coronavirus, coach Brian Flores said.

The Dolphins’ top draft pick and former Alabama star has yet to play as the backup to Ryan Fitzpatrick. Their other quarterback, rookie Reid Sinnett, is on the practice squad.

Miami (1-2) plays host to Seattle (3-0) on Sunday.

___

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Forest Service engines support fire suppression efforts in California