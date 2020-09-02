Listen Live Sports

Duke takes hit with Wohlabaugh lost to serious knee injury

September 2, 2020 6:13 pm
 
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke has lost returning starting center Jack Wohlabaugh to a serious knee injury along with reserve cornerback Ken Torain.

The school announced the injuries Wednesday, saying that both players are out indefinitely.

Wohlabaugh is one of four returning starters to the offensive line, but he suffered a torn right anterior cruciate ligament in Tuesday’s practice. The school is determining surgery details.

Torain will have surgery for a right shoulder injury.

Duke opens the season Sept. 12 at No. 10 Notre Dame.

