Dupree scores 22 points, helps Fever snap 8-game skid

September 10, 2020 9:20 pm
 
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Candice Dupree scored 14 of her 22 points in the second half and the Indiana Fever beat the New York Liberty 85-75 on Thursday night to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Dupree was 9 of 19 from the field and had seven assists, six rebounds and two blocks. Kelsey Mitchell added 18 points, Teaira McCowan 14 and Tiffany Mitchell 11 for Indiana (6-15). Kelsey and Tiffany Mitchell each had seven points in the fourth quarter after the teams entered the period tied at 62.

Paris Kea scored a career-high 21 points and Kia Nurse, who went over 1,000 career points, added 18 for the Liberty (2-18). Jazmine Jones had 10 rebounds and nine points.

Trailing by four at the half, New York grabbed the lead back midway through the third quarter until Kelsey Mitchell completed a three-point play with 38 seconds to tie.

The game matched up the only two teams already eliminated from playoff contention. New York has lost six straight.

