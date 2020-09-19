Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Dynamo score twice in 2nd half to tie Minnesota United 2-2

September 19, 2020 11:08 pm
 
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — Maynor Figueroa’s scored his first goal of the season in the 69th minute and the Houston Dynamo overcame a two-goal deficit to tie Minnesota United 2-2 on Saturday night.

Figueroa connected on a header from the left of the goalmouth off a rebound.

Darwin Quintero — on his birthday against his former club — got Houston (3-3-6) on the board in the 58th minute.

Kevin Molino opened the scoring for Minnesota (5-4-3) in the 11th minute, and Robin Lod made it 2-0 in first-half extra time.

Advertisement

        Insight by Tanium: A new Federal News Network survey reports that IT and cyber executives say technology risk management is a balancing act of cybersecurity, mission and personnel.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps provides relief for disabled Hurricane Laura survivor