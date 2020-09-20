Listen Live Sports

Early warning from Leicester with 4-2 win over Burnley

September 20, 2020 4:25 pm
 
LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester sent out a warning to Premier League rivals as midfielder Dennis Praet’s thunderbolt sealed a 4-2 win over Burnley on Sunday.

The victory at the King Power Stadium left Leicester top of the early table on goal difference.

Harvey Barnes, Erik Pieters’ own-goal and James Justin helped proved the hosts are over last season’s disappointment of missing out on the Champions League on the final day. Praet rifled into the top corner from the edge of the area 11 minutes from time to add a fourth.

Chris Wood’s opener for Burnley in the 10th minute briefly threatened to derail Brendan Rodgers’ side and while Jimmy Dunne pulled a goal back, the Foxes were comfortable winners.

Leicester maintained its 100% record following a 3-0 win at West Bromwich Albion last week — the first time it has won the opening two league games since 2015, when Leicester went on to win a shock title.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

