Eastern Conference-leader Columbus and Toronto FC square off

By The Associated Press
September 26, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Columbus Crew SC (9-1-3, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto FC (7-2-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference-leader Columbus hits the road to take on Toronto FC.

Toronto FC is 5-2-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto FC is 4-1-0 when it records a single goal.

The Crew are 8-1-2 in Eastern Conference games. Columbus is fifth in the Eastern Conference drawing 74 corner kicks, averaging 5.7 per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alejandro Pozuelo leads Toronto FC with three assists. Pablo Piatti has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games for Toronto FC.

Gyasi Zardes has seven goals and two assists for Columbus. Pedro Santos has three goals over the last 10 games for the Crew.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto FC: 5-3-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.9 assists, 5.6 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

Columbus: 6-2-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.2 assists, 3.5 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Michael Bradley (injured), Marky Delgado (injured), Liam Fraser (injured), Auro (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).

Columbus: Vito Wormgoor (injured), Darlington Nagbe (injured), Fanendo Adi (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

