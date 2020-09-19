Listen Live Sports

Eastern Conference-leading Columbus improves to 8-1-3

September 19, 2020 9:59 pm
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Pedro Santos scored in the 50th minute to help the Columbus Crew beat Nashville SC 2-0 on Saturday night.

Eastern Conference-leading Columbus (8-1-3) is unbeaten in five matches. Nashville (3-5-3) snapped a four-match undefeated streak.

Gyasi Zardes scored on a back-heel flick from close range in the third minute of second-half stoppage time. Zardes nearly scored in the 23rd minute but he sailed his shot over the crossbar. Zardes has three goals in the last two matches.

Santos fired a left-footed shot from just inside the 18-yard box on a cross from Zardes that beat diving goalkeeper Joe Willis. Santos scored 10 goals in the past 11 matches.

Alex Muyl shot from close range, but Crew goalkeeper Eloy Room made the game’s first save in the 61st minute. Room and Willis each made two saves.

