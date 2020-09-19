Listen Live Sports

Edge rusher Dee Ford ruled out for 49ers vs. Jets

September 19, 2020 4:45 pm
 
< a min read
      

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have ruled out edge rusher Dee Ford for this week’s game against the New York Jets.

Ford had been listed as questionable initially before being ruled out on Saturday for Sunday’s game. The team also announced that offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu has been promoted from the practice squad to the active roster.

Ford got hurt in practice this week and joins All-Pro tight end George Kittle (knee) and star cornerback Richard Sherman (calf) as players sitting out this week for the Niners.

Ford played only 22% of the defensive snaps in his first season in San Francisco because of various injuries but had a big impact on the pass rush when healthy.

Grasu started at center last week in place of the injured Ben Garland before being sent back to the practice squad. He provides depth on the offensive line, with Garland set to return from a sprained ankle.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

