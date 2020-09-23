Listen Live Sports

Eovaldi scheduled to start as Boston hosts Baltimore

September 23, 2020 2:24 am
 
Baltimore Orioles (23-32, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (21-34, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Baltimore: Dean Kremer (1-0, 1.69 ERA) Boston: Nathan Eovaldi (3-2, 4.25 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Baltimore will face off on Wednesday.

The Red Sox are 13-25 against the rest of their division. The Boston offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the majors. Alex Verdugo leads the team with an average of .330.

The Orioles are 12-23 against the rest of their division. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, good for eleventh in the American League. Jose Iglesias leads the team with a mark of .377.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .514.

Renato Nunez leads the Orioles with 21 extra base hits and 30 RBIs.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Andrew Triggs: (nerve irritation), Josh Taylor: (shoulder), Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Kyle Hart: (hip), Zack Godley: (elbow), Austin Brice: (right lat), Colten Brewer: (finger), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Yairo Munoz: (back).

Orioles: Dillon Tate: (finger), Evan Phillips: (elbow), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Anthony Santander: (right oblique), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Richie Martin: (wrist), Jose Iglesias: (hand), Chris Davis: (left knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

