Eugenie Bouchard beats top-seeded Kuznetsova in Istanbul

September 10, 2020 12:16 pm
 
ISTANBUL, Turkey (AP) — Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard stretched her winning streak to four matches for the first time in two years by beating top-seeded Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-6 (3), 6-7 (5), 6-2 Thursday in the second round of the Istanbul Tennis Championship.

Ranked 272nd and playing as a qualifier, Bouchard had three match points at 5-4 in the second set before Kuznetsova forced a deciding set.

Bouchard, who reached the Wimbledon final in 2014 but lost to Petra Kvitova, will next face Danka Kovinic in the quarterfinals. Kovinic eliminated sixth-seeded Alison van Uytvanck 6-3, 6-4.

Bouchard last went on such a run in 2018 when she won six straight from qualifying to the semifinals in Luxembourg.

Also, third-seeded Polona Hercog reached the quarterfinals by beating Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 6-4.

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

