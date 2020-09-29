On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Europa League game moved from Armenia amid rising conflict

By The Associated Press
September 29, 2020 11:42 am
< a min read
      

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Armenia will no longer host a Europa League soccer game on Thursday amid the country’s escalating conflict with neighboring Azerbaijan.

UEFA said on Tuesday the playoff game in the capital city of Yerevan, between Ararat-Armenia and Serbia’s Red Star Belgrade, was moved to neutral Cyprus.

The winner of the single-leg game in Nicosia will advance to the Europa League group stage.

A decades-old conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh flared again on Sunday. Both sides have reported casualties.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been controlled by ethnic Armenian forces since 1994. A separatist war started after the breakup of the Soviet Union three years earlier.

UEFA has separated national and club teams from Armenia and Azerbaijan in its tournament draws for more than a decade.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Custodial workers provide vital support to VA