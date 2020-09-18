Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

European Tour Open de Portugal at Royal Obidos Par Scores

September 18, 2020 2:46 pm
 
< a min read
      
Friday
At Royal Obidos Spa and Golf Resort
Vau Obidos, Portugal
Purse: $2.369 million
Yardage: 7,318; Par: 72
Partial Second Round

Stephen Ferreira, Portugal 71-71_142   -2

Alexandre Daydou, France 71-75_147   +3

Felix Mory, France 72-82_154  +10

Leader Board at time of suspension

SCORE  THRU

Advertisement

1. Vitor Lopes    -6     3

        Insight by Cellebrite: Federal law enforcement experts explore how agencies can turn up their 'digital intelligence in this free webinar.

2. Garrick Higgo    -5     6

3. Carols Pigem    -5     5

4. Pep Angles    -4   DNS

4. Jordan Wrisdale    -4     9

4. Alexander Knappe    -4     9

4. Damien Perrier    -4     6

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

4. Andrew Wilson    -4     3

Disqualified

Ugo Coussaud, France

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|25 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
9|26 Luke's Wings Heroes Gala
9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps provides relief for disabled Hurricane Laura survivor