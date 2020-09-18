European Tour Open de Portugal at Royal Obidos Par Scores

|Friday
|At Royal Obidos Spa and Golf Resort
|Vau Obidos, Portugal
|Purse: $2.369 million
|Yardage: 7,318; Par: 72
|Partial Second Round
Stephen Ferreira, Portugal 71-71_142 -2
Alexandre Daydou, France 71-75_147 +3
Felix Mory, France 72-82_154 +10
|Leader Board at time of suspension
SCORE THRU
1. Vitor Lopes -6 3
2. Garrick Higgo -5 6
3. Carols Pigem -5 5
4. Pep Angles -4 DNS
4. Jordan Wrisdale -4 9
4. Alexander Knappe -4 9
4. Damien Perrier -4 6
4. Andrew Wilson -4 3
Ugo Coussaud, France
