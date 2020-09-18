Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Falcons CB Sheffield ruled out for Sunday’s game vs Cowboys

September 18, 2020 10:13 pm
 
< a min read
      

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons will be without a key member of their cornerback rotation for the second week in a row after ruling Kendall Sheffield out of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Sheffield is still recovering from a foot injury and wasn’t able to practice all week. He also missed the season opener against the Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks, who completed 31 of 35 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-25 victory.

The Falcons also ruled out backup defensive end Charles Harris (ankle), while rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee) was listed as doubtful. Both also missed the opener.

Starting left tackle Jake Matthews (knee) is questionable after only taking part in a limited part of practice the past two days.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|25 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
9|26 Luke's Wings Heroes Gala
9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps provides relief for disabled Hurricane Laura survivor