Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
Falcons launch voting initiative in social media campaign

September 18, 2020 5:21 pm
 
1 min read
      

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are trying to make sure people are registered to vote by launching a social media campaign.

The team’s “Pass The Vote” initiative was developed by offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom and defensive end Steven Means during training camp. The Falcons’ Social Justice Committee issued a challenge to the Dallas Cowboys — Atlanta’s opponent Sunday — on Twitter on Friday.

“Hey, America’s Team, we the Falcons are committing to getting as many people to register to vote this year,” Lindstrom said in the video post. “We challenge you, the Cowboys, to do the same.”

Quarterback Matt Ryan then throws a football offscreen and the Falcons logo along with “Rise Up & Vote” appears.

The Cowboys received the challenge and accepted it in a video post of their own.

“We’re the Dallas Cowboys and we accept your challenge,” quarterback Dak Prescott says while catching a football from offscreen.

A few of Prescott’s teammates say, “Don’t forget to vote” before the quarterback adds: “And we stand to end racism.”

Prescott then challenges the Seattle Seahawks — Dallas’ opponent in Week 3 — to do the same before tossing the football off screen again.

NFL players will also be individually recording their own video challenges and post to their social media accounts.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved.

