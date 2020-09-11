Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Falcons without CB Sheffield, DE Harris for Seahawks opener

September 11, 2020 5:03 pm
 
< a min read
      

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons will be without cornerback Kendall Sheffield and defensive end Charles Harris for Sunday’s season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

Sheffield (foot) and Harris (ankle) were ruled out Friday after missing practice all week. Rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee) was listed as questionable.

Sheffield, coming off a solid rookie season in which he made 11 starts, is a key member of the youthful cornerback rotation behind starters Isaiah Oliver and first-round pick A.J. Terrell. The absence of Sheffield means more playing time for Darqueze Dennard and Blidi Wreh-Wilson.

Harris was listed as a third-string end behind Takk McKinley and Allen Bailey,

Advertisement

Davidson, a second-round pick out of Auburn, was limited in practice Friday. If he can play, he’ll be part of an interior line rotation behind starters Grady Jarrett and Tyeler Davison.

        Insight by Motorola Solutions: Defense Health Agency, Military Health System, SBA and Army Corps of Engineers explore cloud strategies to fulfill the mission in this free webinar.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Ranger awarded Medal of Honor for Hostage Rescue