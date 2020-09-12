Listen Live Sports

FC Dallas 2, Houston 1

September 12, 2020 10:48 pm
 
Houston 1 0 1
FC Dallas 1 1 2

First half_1, FC Dallas, Ricaurte, 1, 28th minute; 2, Houston, Rodriguez, 1, 41st.

Second half_3, FC Dallas, Jara, 2 (Barrios), 61st.

Goalies_Houston, Marko Maric, Cody Cropper; FC Dallas, Kyle Zobeck, Charlie Lyon.

Yellow Cards_Ceren, Houston, 28th; Santos, FC Dallas, 33rd; Lassiter, Houston, 49th; Rodriguez, Houston, 87th; Garcia, Houston, 89th; Quintero, Houston, 90th+6; Barrios, FC Dallas, 90th+6.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Greeson, Kevin Lock, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Tori Penso.

___

Lineups

Houston_Marko Maric; Maynor Figueroa, Adam Lundqvist (Christian Ramirez, 79th), Kiki Struna, Zarek Valentin; Darwin Ceren (Boniek Garcia, 81st), Memo Rodriguez (Nico Lemoine, 90th), Matias Vera; Ariel Lassiter, Mauro Manotas, Darwin Quintero.

FC Dallas_Kyle Zobeck; Matt Hedges, Bryan Reynolds, Reto Ziegler; Michael Barrios, Ryan Hollingshead, Harold Mosquera (Ricardo Pepi, 68th), Andres Ricaurte (Edwin Cerrillo, 80th), Thiago Santos, Tanner Tessmann (Brandon Servania, 68th); Franco Jara (Bressan, 86th).

