FC Dallas 4, Colorado 1

September 16, 2020 10:46 pm
 
Colorado 0 1 1
FC Dallas 1 3 4

First half_1, FC Dallas, Mosquera, 2 (Barrios), 41st minute.

Second half_2, FC Dallas, Jara, 3 (Ziegler), 49th; 3, FC Dallas, Mosquera, 3, 57th; 4, Colorado, Shinyashiki, 1 (Mezquida), 63rd; 5, FC Dallas, Mosquera, 4, 78th.

Goalies_Colorado, Clint Irwin, William Yarbrough; FC Dallas, Kyle Zobeck, Phelipe Megiolaro.

Yellow Cards_Santos, FC Dallas, 44th.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Cory Richardson, Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Matthew Thompson.

___

Lineups

Colorado_Clint Irwin; Drew Moor, Keegan Rosenberry (Jeremy Kelly, 72nd), Auston Trusty, Sam Vines; Kellyn Acosta, Cole Bassett (Braian Galvan, 61st), Younes Namli (Nicolas Mezquida, 62nd), Jack Price; Jonathan Lewis (Nicolas Benezet, 66th), Diego Rubio (Andre Shinyashiki, 61st).

FC Dallas_Kyle Zobeck; Matt Hedges, Bryan Reynolds, Reto Ziegler; Michael Barrios (Fafa Picault, 74th), Ryan Hollingshead, Harold Mosquera (Bressan, 84th), Andres Ricaurte (Brandon Servania, 64th), Thiago Santos (Edwin Cerrillo, 83rd), Tanner Tessmann; Franco Jara (Ricardo Pepi, 84th).

