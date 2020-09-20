Pedro Santos, Gyasi Zardes score; Crew beat Nashville 2-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Pedro Santos scored in the 50th minute to help the Columbus Crew beat Nashville SC 2-0 on Saturday night.

Eastern Conference-leading Columbus (8-1-3) is unbeaten in five matches. Nashville (3-5-3) snapped a four-match undefeated streak.

Gyasi Zardes scored on a back-heel flick from close range in the third minute of second-half stoppage time. Zardes nearly scored in the 23rd minute but he sailed his shot over the crossbar. Zardes has three goals in the last two matches.

Santos fired a left-footed shot from just inside the 18-yard box on a cross from Zardes that beat diving goalkeeper Joe Willis. Santos scored 10 goals in the past 11 matches.

Alex Muyl shot from close range, but Crew goalkeeper Eloy Room made the game’s first save in the 61st minutes. Room and Willis each made two saves.

FC DALLAS 3, SPORTING KANSAS CITY 2

KANSAS CITY. Kan. (AP) — Ryan Hollingshead scored in the 86th minute, Franco Jara had two goals and FC Dallas beat Sporting Kansas City 3-2 on Saturday.

FC Dallas (5-2-4) has won three straight to move within a point of second-place Sporting Kansas City (6-4-2) in the Western Conference.

Sporting KC tied it at 2 on Johnny Russell’s second goal of the half, a header in the 83rd minute. Three minutes later, Sporting KC’s Graham Zusi passed the back back to goalkeeper Tim Melia, but Melia couldn’t clear it and Hollingshead tapped in an easy goal from inside the 18-yard box.

Jara scored a diving header on a cross from John Nelson in the 42nd minute. Sporting KC again couldn’t clear the ball off a set piece and Jara tapped it in for his fifth goal of the season in the 48th.

Russell also scored in the 53rd minute and has five goals this season. Sporting KC tied a club record with at least one goal in 12 matches to start the season.

TORONTO FC 2, D.C. UNITED 2, TIE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seventeen-year-old Griffin Yow scored his first career MLS goal to help D.C. United salvage a tie with Toronto FC on Saturday night.

Off Toronto’s header attempt to clear from its own end, before the ball landed, the 17-year-old Yow fired a left-footed blast from 15 yards that found net untouched at the 88th minute.

D.C. United (2-5-5) opened the scoring on a goal by Ola Kamara in the fifth minute. Toronto (6-4-2) proceeded to take control for most of the rest of the game when Alejandro Pozuelo scored at the 17th minute, and Ayo Akinola scored on a header in the 60th.

MINNESOTA UNITED 2, DYNAMO 2, TIE

HOUSTON (AP) — Maynor Figueroa’s scored his first goal of the season in the 69th minute and Houston overcame a two-goal deficit to tie Minnesota.

Figueroa connected on a header from the left of the goalmouth off a rebound.

Darwin Quintero — on his birthday against his former club — got Houston (3-3-6) on the board in the 58th minute.

Kevin Molino opened the scoring for Minnesota (5-4-3) in the 11th minute, and Robin Lod made it 2-0 in first-half extra time.

NEW YORK CITY 0, REVOLUTION 0, TIE

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Sean Johnson had seven saves for his third shutout in the last four games and New York City played New England to a scoreless tie.

Johnson had a pair of diving stops in the first 20 minutes and added two saves in the closing minutes. He has five shutouts this season, and has allowed just three goals in the last eight games.

New York City (5-5-2) is unbeaten, with four wins, in its last six games. New England (3-3-6) has just one win in its last five games.

ORLANDO CITY 4, FIRE 1

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Chris Mueller had a goal and an assist, Luís Carlos “Nani” Almeida da Cunha also scored, and Orlando City beat Chicago.

Mueller cut back to evade a defender and scored on a left-footer that deflected off Chicago’s Álvaro Medrán before trickling into the net top open the scoring in the 11th minute and Orlando City led the rest of the way.

Orlando City (6-2-4) is unbeaten, with four wins, in its last six games.

Mueller lofted an entry to Nani who headed home the finish from point-blank range to make it 2-0 in the 24th.

Robert Beric converted from the penalty spot in the 48th minute after Mueller was called for a foul in the area but Júnior Urso answered for Orlando City in the 78th and Benji Michel capped the scoring in stoppage time.

Chicago (2-7-3) is winless in its last five games.

FC CINCINNATI 1, RED BULLS 0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Haris Medunjanin scored on a corner kick in the 85th minute and FC Cincinnati beat New York.

FC Cincinnati (3-6-3) won for the first time since July 22 — a 2-0 victory over the Red Bulls (4-6-2) — and snapped a five-match road losing streak.

Medunjanin’s corner kick sailed over goalkeeper David Jensen’s head and hit the back post.

WHITECAPS 2, REAL SALT LAKE 1

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Lucas Cavallini’s sliding goal between a pair of defenders in the 84th minute lifted Vancouver past Real Salt Lake.

Cavillini’s left-footed tap off a perfectly threaded center pass from Fredy Montero came just minutes after Real Salt Lake’s Justin Meram tied it on a header with his 46th career MLS goal.

Vancouver (5-7-0) opened the scoring on David Milinkovic’ goal in the 53rd minute. Ten minutes later, Kyle Beckerman received a red card and Real Salt Lake (3-3-5) played short-handed.

INTER MIAMI 2, ATLANTA UNITED 1

ATLANTA (AP) — Juan Agudelo and Brek Shea scored a goal in an early nine-minute span early and Inter Miami beat Atlanta United.

All three goals occurred within the first 11 minutes of play.

Agudelo punched in a pass from the left center of the box at two minutes to stake Inter Miami (3-7-2) to the lead. Three minutes later, Jon Gallagher knotted it at 1 with a short, left-footed blast from left of the box. Brek Shea wrapped up the scoring untouched on a header off a centering pass from about 3 feet out at 11 minutes.

Atlanta United is 3-7-2.

RAPIDS 2, GALAXY 0

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Cole Bassett and Jonathan Lewis scored, leading Colorado past Los Angeles.

Colorado (4-4-4) rebounded from a 4-1 loss to FC Dallas on Wednesday night. The Galaxy (4-4-3) had their six-match unbeaten streak snapped.

Sam Vines lofted the ball from distance to Bassett, who fired his shot from the center of the 6-yard box in the 40th minute for his third goal of the season. Lewis scored on a right-footed shot at close range from the center of the goal in the 78th.

Sebastian Lletget’s header attempt sailed over the crossbar in the 71st minute for the Galaxy.

William Yarbrough made four saves for the Rapids. David Bingham had two for the Galaxy.

TIMBERS 6, EARTHQUAKES 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Diego Valeri had two goals, Yimmi Chará had a goal and an assist, and Portland beat San Jose.

Jeremy Ebobisse, Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Julio Cascante also scored for Portland (5-4-3).

Carlos Fierro scored just before halftime for San Jose (2-5-5), which is winless in its last seven games.

