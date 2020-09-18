Listen Live Sports

FC Dallas faces Sporting Kansas City after Mosquera’s 4-goal game

September 18, 2020 3:05 am
 
FC Dallas (4-2-4, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (6-3-2, first in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Kansas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Harold Mosquera leads FC Dallas into a matchup with Sporting Kansas City after scoring four goals against Colorado.

Sporting Kansas City is 7-3-2 in conference games. Gadi Kinda ranks fourth in Western Conference action with four goals. Sporting Kansas City has scored 22 goals.

FC Dallas is 3-1-2 against Western Conference opponents. Michael Barrios ranks seventh in Western Conference play with two assists. FC Dallas has 12 assists.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gerso Fernandes leads Sporting Kansas City with two assists. has three goals over the past 10 games for Sporting Kansas City.

Mosquera has four goals for FC Dallas this year. has five goals over the last 10 games for FC Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting Kansas City: 5-3-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 0.5 assists, 4.5 shots on goal and 7.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

FC Dallas: 4-2-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.2 assists, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Alan Pulido (injured), Felipe Gutierrez (injured), Roger Espinoza (injured), Erik Hurtado (injured), Daniel Salloi (injured), Winston Reid (injured).

FC Dallas: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

