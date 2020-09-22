FC Dallas takes on Atlanta United FC after Jara’s 2-goal game

FC Dallas (5-2-4, third in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (3-7-2, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Franco Jara leads FC Dallas into a matchup with Atlanta United FC after notching two goals against Sporting Kansas City.

Atlanta United FC is 2-5-1 in home games. Atlanta United FC is 3-1-0 when it scores a pair of goals.

FC Dallas is 1-1-2 in road games. FC Dallas is ninth in the Western Conference with 19 goals led by Jara with five.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezequiel Barco has two goals and two assists for Atlanta United FC. has one goal over the past 10 games for Atlanta United FC.

Jara has five goals for FC Dallas. has five goals over the last 10 games for FC Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Atlanta United FC: 1-7-2, averaging 0.8 goals, 0.7 assists, 3.7 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

FC Dallas: 4-2-4, averaging 1.7 goals, one assist, 4.6 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Josef Martinez (injured), Jake Mulraney, JJ Williams.

FC Dallas: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

