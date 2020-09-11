Listen Live Sports

Fedde scheduled to start as Washington hosts Atlanta

September 11, 2020 3:06 am
 
Atlanta Braves (26-18, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (16-26, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Atlanta: Josh Tomlin (2-2, 3.77 ERA) Washington: Erick Fedde (1-3, 5.29 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Atlanta will meet on Friday.

The Nationals are 8-16 against NL East opponents. Washington ranks sixth in the MLB in hitting with a .267 batting average, Juan Soto leads the club with an average of .359.

The Braves are 17-13 against the rest of their division. Atlanta ranks third in the league in hitting with a .270 batting average, Freddie Freeman leads the team with an average of .333.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soto leads the Nationals with 11 home runs and is batting .359.

Freeman leads the Braves with 42 RBIs and is batting .333.

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Dakota Bacus: (right flexor), Howie Kendrick: (left hamstring), Luis Garcia: (foot), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Tommy Milone: (left elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Max Fried: (spine), Tyler Flowers: (tricep).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

