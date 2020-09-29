On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Ferencváros end 25-year wait to reach Champions League

By The Associated Press
September 29, 2020 5:14 pm
1 min read
      

GENEVA (AP) — Ferencváros ended a 25-year wait to return to the Champions League group stage on Tuesday, giving Hungary a rare place on European club soccer’s biggest stage.

A 0-0 draw at home to Molde in the second leg of the qualifying playoffs took Ferencváros through on the away goals rule after a 3-3 draw in Norway last week.

Coach Serhiy Rebrov’s team will be the first from Hungary in the 32-team group stage since Debrecen 11 years ago.

Ferencváros, which last played in the group stage in 1995, will be the lowest-ranked team in Thursday’s draw in Geneva.

Rebrov’s former team, Dynamo Kiev, also advanced Tuesday by beating visiting Gent 3-0 to complete a 5-1 aggregate score.

Dynamo scored from the penalty spot in each half to seal its first group-stage place in four years under new coach Mircea Lucescu. The veteran coach was a Champions League regular during a long spell at Dynamo’s main rival Shakhtar Donetsk.

Olympiakos sealed its 20th Champions League entry by drawing 0-0 in Cyprus against Omonia for a 2-0 aggregate win.

The last three playoff matches are played Wednesday. All qualifying games in UEFA club competitions are being played without fans in the stadiums during the coronavirus pandemic.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

