Fields, Awatt run for TDs; UTEP beats Abilene Christian

September 20, 2020 12:46 am
 
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Josh Fields and Ronald Awatt each had a rushing touchdown to help UTEP beat Abilene Christian 17-13 on Saturday night.

Fields finished with 75 yards rushing on 17 carries. Jacob Cowing added eight receptions for 110 yards for UTEP (2-1).

Awatt’s 4-yard touchdown gave the Miners the lead for good early in the fourth quarter.

Gavin Baechle made a 27-yard field goal midway through the second quarter and, after an Abilene Christian fumble, Cowing had a 51-yard reception to set up a 5-yard scoring run by Fields to make it 10-7 with 6:18 left in the first half.

Jermiah Dobbins scored on a 9-yard run in the first quarter and Blair Zepeda made field goals of 29 and 39 yards for Abilene Christian (1-0).

